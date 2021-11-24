Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district, which include but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.

• Route 630 (bridge over Grade Crossing) – East bound lane reduced to one 15’ wide lane along the center of the existing two-lane bridge.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

• Route 616 – Rural rustic work.

• Route 619 – Mainline pipe installation.

• Route 653 (Richardson Road) – Superstructure Replacement Project. Detour via 652, 654 and 40 to 653 will be in place.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Mowing on various primary routes.

• Note districtwide activities above.