November 10, 2021

  • 68°

Post 32 honors vets at Trinity Memorial

By Staff Report

Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

On Nov. 6, The American Legion Post 32, auxiliary members and volunteers placed over 350 flags on the headstones of military veterans at Trinity Memorial Gardens. A special thanks was given to Laura Leigh Bradley who also helped with the special event. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

