Piedmont Health Department offers booster

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is offering booster shots for all three of the COVID-19 vaccines at four locations throughout the district.

The booster vaccine can be obtained by eligible individuals at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, those eligible for a booster dose include:

• Certain individuals who completed the mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series at least six months ago:

— 65 years and older

— Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

— Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

— Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

• All individuals aged 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose at least two months ago.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

In addition to the booster shots, the clinic will offer first, second and additional primary doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at these clinics:

Nov. 3

2 – 6 p.m.

Southside Virginia Community College

200 Daniel Road, Keysville

Nov. 4

8 a.m. – noon

Victoria Railroad Park

1403 Firehouse Road, Victoria

Nov. 10

2 – 6 p.m.

Prince Edward Farmville Youth

Association Gymnasium

2750 Layne Street Extension, Farmville

Nov. 15

2 – 6 p.m.

Buckingham Community Center

16266 N. James Madison Hwy, Dillwyn

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

If you are coming for your booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.