November Looking Our Best winner announced
The winner of the November Looking Our Best Award is J.R. Tharpe Trucking. J.R. Tharpe Trucking is a family business that opened 50 years ago in Burkeville with only one truck. Today, it based a few minutes outside downtown Farmville with 100 trucks. The business has recently updated its fleet, so residents will see some shiny, new dump trucks around town.
You Might Like
Communications system needs updating
A mutual aid agreement between fire and EMS personnel in Cumberland, Goochland and Fluvanna counties has raised questions about the... read more