November 26, 2021

  • 41°

November Looking Our Best winner announced

By Staff Report

Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The winner of the November Looking Our Best Award is J.R. Tharpe Trucking. J.R. Tharpe Trucking is a family business that opened 50 years ago in Burkeville with only one truck. Today, it based a few minutes outside downtown Farmville with 100 trucks. The business has recently updated its fleet, so residents will see some shiny, new dump trucks around town.

