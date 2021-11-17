Newman earns American FFA Degree

Cumberland High School (CHS) alumnus Jordan Newman was awarded his American Degree at the 94th FFA National Convention in Indianapolis. The American FFA Degree is the highest honor a member of FFA can aspire to achieve. Less than 1% of FFA members obtain this achievement. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.

To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree from the National FFA Organization, members must be an active “student” member and must meet the following minimum qualifications:

1. Have received the State FFA Degree, have been an active member for the past three years (36 months) and have a record of satisfactory participation in the activities on the chapter and state level.

2. Have satisfactorily completed the equivalent of at least three years (540 hours) of systematic secondary school instruction in an agricultural education program, or have completed at least the equivalent of 360 hours of systematic secondary school instruction in agricultural education and one full year of enrollment in a postsecondary agricultural program, or have completed the program of agricultural education offered in the secondary school last attended.

3. Have graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention at which the degree is to be granted.

4. Have in operation and have maintained records to substantiate an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, through which the member has exhibited comprehensive planning and managerial and financial expertise.

5. A student after entering agricultural education must have: a. Earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500 or b. Earned and productively invested $2,000 and worked 2,250 hours in excess of scheduled class time.

6. Have a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement and have achieved a high school scholastic record of “C” or better as certified by the principal or superintendent.

7. Have participated in at least 50 hours of community service within at least three different community service activities.

The CHS FFA and Cumberland County School district are very proud of the accomplishments of Newman and are proud to have him represent the community at the national convention in Indianapolis.