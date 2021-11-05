Mullins joins DAR chapter
The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce that Marjo Mullins of Farmville is one of the group’s newest members. Mullins was recognized during the Oct. 9 meeting held at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library. Above are Regent Carolyn Wells, left, and Marjo Mullins.
