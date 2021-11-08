Mary Pearl Fulcher, 95 of Farmville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 5. She was born Nov. 14, 1925 in Dillwyn to the late James Rosser and Mary Elizabeth Jamerson Fulcher.

For more than 40 years, she worked in the first making department at Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory. As a side job, she worked for The Weyanoke Hotel where she retired as a waitress. Pearl served many delicious meals to customers throughout the community who soon became her life-long friends. She was a fond lover of bluegrass music and her special friends, Peggy and Jimmy Lewis would pick her up on Fridays and head to the Philbeck House in Keysville where they enjoyed many evenings of music and fellowship with friends and family.

For many years, she attended Glenn Memorial Baptist Church in Prospect.

She is survived by two brothers, Henry (Joyce) Fulcher, of Farmville, and David Fulcher, of Dillwyn; five sisters, Elsie St. John of Richmond, May Fulcher of Farmville, Marie Garrett, of Dillwyn, Nancy LeSueur, of Ruffin, North Carolina and Betty Fulcher of Lynchburg and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim Fulcher, Joe Fulcher and John Fulcher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Westview Cemetery in Farmville.