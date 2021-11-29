Lillie Allen Mouzon
Lillie Allen Mouzon, 98 of Bronx, New York, formerly of Pamplin, passed away Nov. 18. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sulphur Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.
