Lights at the Lake set

Bear Creek Lake State Park is hosting the seventh annual Lights at the Lake event on two consecutive weekends. On Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and again on Dec. 10, 11 and 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., visitors to the park will drive their car through the park’s campground and beach area to experience a wonderland of lights and community displays. More lights and displays will make the event brighter and better than ever before. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation to benefit Cumberland Christmas Mother. In 2020, over $6,000 and 747 toys were raised.

New in 2021 will be additional activities to enjoy. For the duration of the event each night, the Lakeside Snack Bar will be open. There you will be able get tickets for the carryout chicken dinner and for the quilt raffle drawing on Sunday, Dec. 12. Hot cocoa and s’mores making kits will be available, as well as holiday-themed ornaments and other merchandise perfect for the season and as gifts. At the Lakeside picnic shelter there will be a warming campfire to toast your s’mores and a table for craft making and decorating. Parking will be available at the mid-point of the light show drive. It is suggested that you bring a flashlight when stopping for the activities.

For more event information, call the park office at (804) 492-4410. The park is located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road, Cumberland, Virginia.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Customer Service Center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.