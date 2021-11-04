November 4, 2021

Lancers get spooky

By Staff Report

Published 8:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

Ghosts and ghouls from all over gathered at Buddy Bolding Stadium Thursday, Oct. 28, for the latest edition of Longwood baseball’s Spooky Slugfest. Lancers treated fans to a Halloween-themed scrimmage, and the field was filled with fun and kooky costumes. After the game, fans came down from the stands to trick-or-treat around the bases.

