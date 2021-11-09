Hundreds attend Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Farmville Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place Sunday, October 31, at the Farmville Farmer’s Market.
With 33 teams and 269 participants, the Walk has raised $16,534 and counting toward local Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The fundraising goal is $22,000. and donations are accepted until Dec. 31.
Farmville Walk to End Alzheimer’s participant Lucie Baum is the community’s leading fundraiser having raised $1,750. Baum walks in honor of her grandmother who is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Leading the efforts was the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Volunteer Committee; Marion Kyner, Trisha Berkeley and Madison Johnson. A special mention to Longwood Sigma Kappa Delta Nu who volunteered in a number of different capacities to help make this year’s Walk possible. A National Team to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Sigma Kappa Delta Nu has raised over $4,000.
Edward Jones and Anthem Healthkeepers, both Regional Sponsors, also showed their support at the Farmer’s Market.
