Free COVID test kits available

The Central Virginia Regional Library (CVRL) is handing out free COVID-19 test kits at their public libraries in Dillwyn and Farmville.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is partnering with CVRL to provide these free test kits. The partnership will provide access to easy at-home tests to people in Buckingham and Prince Edward counties at a time when there is an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19. You don’t need a library card to get a free test kit.

VDH is supplying free, virtually guided, rapid antigen tests using eMed-proctored BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Tests to CVRL. The Dillwyn and Farmville libraries are pickup locations for community members while supplies last. Rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes.

The easy-to-use test kits are for use after you leave the library. Library staff cannot assist with administering the tests. To take the test, you will need a valid photo ID, a computer or phone with a camera, microphone and internet connection for the online testing session. An online trained guide will walk you through the process. As always, the library provides free, fast Wi-Fi outside of their buildings.

“I’m grateful that our public libraries can help the community deal with the pandemic,” CVRL Director Rick Ewing said. “We have long hours, easy parking, most everyone knows where we are — we’re the perfect place for this.”

If you have COVID symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus, you need to call the library and arrange for curbside pickup. Call the Dillwyn library at (434) 983- 3848 or the Farmville library at (434) 392-6924.

For more information, call the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID information center at (877) 829-4682.