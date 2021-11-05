Farmville weather summary for October

For the month of October, Farmville received a total of 3.69 inches of rainfall during a month that typically renders 3.51 inches of rain, which leaves us a monthly rain surplus of .18 inches, according to past weather records kept at WFLO. Our year to date total is 36.74 inches compared to an average year to date total of 36.46 inches, which resulted in a rain surplus of .28 inches for the year to date.

Daytime high temperatures averaged 75 degrees, while the nighttime average was at 54 degrees.

The highest daytime temperature was 85 degrees recorded on Oct. 16. The lowest nighttime temperature was 37 degrees recorded on Oct. 19.