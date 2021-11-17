Dysart leads Virginia’s community bankers

Dennis A. Dysart has been elected chairman of the Virginia Association of Community Banks. Dysart is the President and Chief Operating Officer of First Bank in Strasburg.

“Dennis brings abundant enthusiasm and a strong commitment to organizational mission to his term as chair,” said Steve Yeakel, VACB president and CEO. “He highly values the role our members play in building their local communities and will keep us focused on being the strongest possible advocate and partner for each of them.”

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Virginia Association of Community Banks,” Dysart said. “Since joining the Board, I have learned much from my peers across the Commonwealth of Virginia and the VACB leadership. I truly look forward to serving our member banks and associate members by advancing the strategic priorities of the association to ensure the competitive position and vibrancy of community banking.”

Dysart is a 1993 graduate of Bridgewater College and a 1997 graduate of the Jack T. Conn Graduate School of Community Banking in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He has contributed significantly to the success of First Bank throughout his 28-year banking career, serving in numerous leadership roles. He led a full-bank acquisition earlier this year and earlier led the formation of a significant branch and deposit network. The bank has grown to $1.4 billion in assets, with branches located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and into Central Virginia.

Active in the local community, Dysart serves and has served on a number of non-profit boards, both locally and statewide. He is a past Chairman of the Shenandoah County Economic Development Council. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Community Banker of the Year award from the VACB.

Headquartered in Richmond, the Virginia Association of Community Banks works with locally owned and operated banks to provide undiluted advocacy at the federal level, targeted education programming and quality opportunities for collaboration among members and associate members. VACB and its members strive to improve the lives of customers and employees in community banks across the commonwealth