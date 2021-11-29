Dorthula “Dot” Owens Massie, 93 of Farmville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, due to complications of dementia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George L. Massie; daughter, Barbara Ann Massie; three sisters, Hazel, Helen and Pearlie; six brothers, Charlie, Clifford, Clyde, Roy, Sid and Bud and her caring longtime neighbor, Rachel Davis.

Dot was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Wise County to Emmett Guy and Pearl Scott Owens. She worked for Craddock Terry Shoe Corp. for many years retiring in 1996. She was a member of Prospect Gospel Tabernacle for over 40 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tommie) Leatherwood of Farmville; grandchildren, Nicole Massie of Texas and Joshua Ryan of Florida; special friends, Mary Phaup, Peggy Emert and Mae Goforth and loving niece, Judy Giles Ownby.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Prospect Gospel Tabernacle-Mexico Missions Fund, PO Box 71, Prospect, VA 23960. Dot participated in many mission trips to Mexico; this cause held a special place in her heart.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Shorter Funeral Home. Visitation was held at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m., followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.