DAR honors fire departments

Every year, the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participates in the organization’s nationwide “Day of Service” on the 11th of October. This date marks the anniversary of the beginning of NSDAR, which was founded on that day in 1890. The chapter honored law enforcement in 2019 and sanitation workers in 2020 as part of its outreach honoring groups providing essential services in Farmville and surrounding counties.

Continuing to show appreciation to those who contribute to the wellbeing of area citizens, the Judith Randolph-Longwood Day of Service committee honored the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department this year. The committee (Rebecca Maxwell, chair; Myra Green and Sarah Stokes) raised over $400 to support its project. Each fire department received a total of eight cases of water, Gatorade and Powerade, as well as a large brown paper bag filled to the brim and overflowing with assorted snacks like crackers, granola bars, a variety of candies and other goodies. In addition, each fire department received $100 to help meet any needs the department might have.

As they expressed their gratitude for the gifts and recognition, the members of the fire departments noted the importance of fluids and snacks to relieve the stress of fighting fire. Dehydration is a common enemy brought about by the intense heat, and the frequent intake of fluids and sustenance is essential for the health of those battling the blaze. Citizens of this area are extremely fortunate to have such wonderful individuals dedicated to preserving life and property threatened by fire.