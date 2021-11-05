Dam safety project grants available

Dam owners and local governments may now apply for $1.25 million in matching grants from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund.

The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

All grants are reimbursements and require a 50% match. The maximum amount per grant will be determined based on amounts requested for eligible projects, application scores and available funds.

Requests must be submitted by 4 p.m., Feb. 28, 2022.

“Dam safety is critical to public safety, and it should be everyone’s concern,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These grants will help recipients take necessary steps to protect lives and property while making communities more resilient to flooding. We encourage dam owners and localities across Virginia to apply.”

The grants are offered in two categories.

CATEGORY 1

Up to $400,000 is available for engineering studies where the dam owner has received a letter of engagement from DCR stating the dam may be of regulatory size, and additional steps are necessary to bring the dam into compliance with regulations.

Studies include:

— Dam break inundation zone analysis, mapping and digitization

— Probable maximum precipitation impact analysis and certification

— Emergency plan development

— Professional engineer inspection

CATEGORY 2

At least $850,000 is available for dam repairs, safety modifications and removals where these conditions apply:

— The dam is classified as high hazard and regulated by DCR.

— The dam has an approved and active Conditional or Regular Operation and Maintenance Certificate or General Permit on file with DCR at the time of application.

— The dam has approved plans and specifications along with the approved alteration permit on file with DCR at the time of application.

— The proposed project brings the dam into full compliance with dam safety regulations.

— Removal of an unsafe dam will not result in a replacement impounding structure.

For more information, download the grant manual at www.dcr. virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants or call (804) 371-6095.