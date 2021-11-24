CVEC, Firefly attend Chamber meeting

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, hosted representatives from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and FireFly Broadband. The meeting also served as the annual Chamber cook off, where longtime Chamber leader Sandra F. Moss took first place. Firefly representatives Gary Wood, CEO and president of CVEC and FireFly, and Galen Creekmore, key accounts and government affairs for CVEC and FireFly, discussed how the regional broadband partnership originated in Buckingham County and updated Chamber members on the Dominion Energy partnership that will result in near universal broadband for all in Buckingham County. “We very much appreciate Gary and Galen coming to where FireFly started — Buckingham County,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “The community is excited for the continued broadband expansion and the new Dominion project, which will see more homes and small businesses connected and empowered for success.” Above are, from left, Miles, Wood, Moss, Creekmore and Chamber Director Brother Maximilian Watner.