Community Pride Award winner announced

The November installment of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award went to Gary and Joyce Cline for their spectacular upkeep of their historic home on U.S. Route 60 in Buckingham Court House village. “This historic home is, beyond measure, a true gem in our community,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “The court house village is lucky to have Joyce and Gary here helping preserve the history of the community.” The Boatwright House was purchased by the Clines in 1996, and they have since restored it. The front of the house was built in 1790, while the rear was built in 1850. The house was built by John Boatwright, a prominent Buckingham County attorney who served in the Virginia House of Delegates. Two well-known Boatwright sisters, Nancy Moss and Carolyn Rice, were raised in the home. Pictured are, from left, Brother Maximilian Watner, Barbara Wheeler, Miles, Joyce Cline and Gary Cline.