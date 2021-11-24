The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – DECEMBER 3

COAT DRIVE — Heritage Baptist Church is holding a Winter Coat Drive for coats to be given out at the local Christmas Mother Event. Coats are needed for all ages of children and for teenagers. You can drop them off at the door of the fellowship hall at Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road. The deadline for drop-off is Dec. 6.

NOW – DECEMBER 13

COAT DRIVE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 – Dec. 13. The drop-off sites are Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

NOW – DECEMBER 13

TOY DRIVE — The Eggleston Foundation and Prince Edward Elk’s Lodge #269 are hosting an annual Christmas toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main St., Farmville. Toys will be handed out on Christmas Eve. For any questions, contact (434) 392-7000 or (434) 645-9292.

NOVEMBER 19 – 27

BATTLE OF THE BULBS — The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the registration period for the Battle of the Bulbs holiday decorating competition. The registration period is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. – Nov. 27 at midnight. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4u8dzb6u.

DECEMBER 1

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet in-person on Dec. 1 from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road. in Farmville. The group will continue to meet on the first Wednesday each month. For information, Contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

DECEMBER 3

HOLIDAY SALE — Items handcrafted by Longwood students, faculty and alumni will be for sale Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at this year’s Design in Craft Holiday Sale to be held at Bedford Hall. 40% of proceeds will be donated to FACES and the Student Collective Art Scholarship. Items for sale include ceramics, graphic arts, jewelry and more. For questions or to request disability-related accommodations, email bubasham@longwood.edu.

DECEMBER 3–5 AND 10-12

LIGHTS AT THE LAKE — Bear Creek Lake State Park is hosting its seventh annual Lights at the Lake holiday lightshow event on two consecutive weekends; Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and again Dec. 10, 11 and 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the park. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit the Cumberland Christmas Mother.

DECEMBER 4–5

CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Open House from 1-4 p.m. at the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. The museums will be decorated for Christmas and will feature special displays of “Dolls Through the Years: From China Dolls to Barbie Dolls.” There is no admission fee. The museums are located on Route 60 across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway, Buckingham.

DECEMBER 4

HOLIDAY FARMER’S MARKET — The Holiday Farmer’s Market will be hosted at the Farmville Community Marketplace on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will include 20 plus vendors with handcrafted gift items and handmade baked goods. The Farmville Community Marketplace is located at 213 North Street, Farmville.

CHRISTMAS LUMINARY EVENT — Trinity Memorial Gardens will hold a Christmas Luminary on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to come and light a candle for family and friends. For more information call (434) 392-3008.

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Historic Village located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, Buckingham. The Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm natural Christmas wreaths for sale. Lunch will be available.

SILENT NIGHT — White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue located at 1688 Burkes Tavern Road, Burkeville will host its “Silent Night” event from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Come and enjoy some fun time with friendly rescued horses. The event will include refreshments and pony rides. You can help fill a horse’s stocking and support the horses. Hourly slots are available for your convenience. Register now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa5a92faafdc07-white1. For weather cancellation, check www.facebook.com/Whitebirdrescue/.

DECEMBER 5

OPEN HOUSE — Patrick Henry’s Red Hill will host its Christmas Open House Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. The event will include holiday decorations, complimentary hot cider and cookies, Brunswick stew, a gift shop and living history demonstrations.

DECEMBER 7

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office (100 Dominion Dr., Farmville, VA 23901) near Lowe’s in Farmville. The holiday dinner will be catered by Family Affair Catering, but members who would like to bring a dish or other food to share are welcome to do so. Also on the agenda are elections and more info about the bee school. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or the group’s website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

DECEMBER 9 – 11

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE, BAKE SALE AND RAFFLE — The Friends of Cumberland County Public Library group is sponsoring a raffle, bake sale and boutique Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 – 11, during library hours. The winner of the raffle will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. This is a fundraiser to benefit Cumberland County Public Library with all proceeds going to the library. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway, Cumberland.

DECEMBER 12

CHRISTMAS PARADE — The Cumberland County Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Applications are now available at NAPA, the Court House Building, Custom Interiors and Framing and Cumberland County Museum or by calling (804) 492-3348. All churches, organizations, school clubs, elected officials, fire and rescue units and non-profits are welcomed with no fee. The theme for the parade is: Cumberland County — Caring and Sharing. All units should be decorated in order to participate. Applications are due by Dec. 6.

DECEMBER 15

BLOOD DRIVE — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 12 – 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 1680 Oak Street in Dillwyn. Donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening with their 50 closest friends of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections and will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main Street, Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will have indoor worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and on WFLO 870 am radio every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.