The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW — DECEMBER 13

COAT DRIVE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 – Dec. 13. The drop-off sites are Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

NOVEMBER 19 – 27

BATTLE OF THE BULBS — The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the registration period for the Battle of the Bulbs holiday decorating competition. The registration period is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. – Nov. 27 at midnight. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4u8dzb6u.

NOVEMBER 19

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) holds a monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main Street, Farmville. This is one week early due to Thanksgiving. Active/ former/retired military officers/spouses/widows are invited. Read Charleton will speak on “Ft. Pulaski, April 1862.”

NOVEMBER 20

CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW — The Christmas craft and vendor show will be on Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the site of Central Virginia Produce Auction on Route 60, half a mile east of Sprouses Corner, Dillwyn. The event will feature pit BBQ, chicken, local honey, Amish baked goods, Amish furniture, Amish handmade crafts and more. Contact Clayton Mitchell at (434) 607-0880 for more information.

NOVEMBER 21

THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY — Prince Edward Elks Lodge 269 and Manhatten Temple 184 are sponsoring a Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway. The giveaway will be a drive-thru starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The event will be held at the Prince Edward Elks Lodge which is located at 636 S. Main St, Farmville.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have Sunday service Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. to include guest preacher Reverend Silas Blanton. Masks are required.

MISSIONARIES VISIT — Heritage Baptist Church located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will host missionaries Joe and Penny Thompson at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 21. The Thompsons have recently retired after serving in Thailand. At 10 a.m. that day, Penny will give her testimony to the adult Sunday School classes about the time she was going through malignant brain surgery at the same time her mother was dying here in Virginia.

FEED THE MINISTRY — Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ will host “Feed the Ministry” Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. – 1p.m. A free hot Thanksgiving dinner will be served. The church is located at 1617 Park Avenue, Lynchburg. Free winter accessories will also be available. Call (434) 290-8017 for more information.

NOVEMBER 23

PIEDMONT SOIL AND WATER MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District will meet Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. The public is invited to attend, but you must register by Friday, Nov. 19 in order that social distancing measures can be put in place for the meeting. Masks are required upon entry in the building and during the meeting.

NOVEMBER 24

DRIVE THRU THANKSGIVING DINNERS — VA Smoove Rydaz MC/SC will host a drive thru Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station. Pick-Up and delivery available to the Farmville area by calling (434) 607-1145. Pick-up locations include County Line Market Parking Lot, Worsham Grocery Store Parking Lot, New Life Assembly Church Parking Lot, Prospect Convenience Store Parking Lot and Millbrook Store.

NOVEMBER 25

FEEDING FARMVILLE — Feeding Farmville is registering people to receive a free meal on Thanksgiving morning. Donations and volunteers are also needed. The deadline to register to receive a meal is Nov. 17. Call (434) 392-1875 or email secretary@stjohnsfarmville.org.

DECEMBER 4 – 5

CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Open House from 1-4 p.m. at the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. The museums will be decorated for Christmas and will feature special displays of “Dolls Through the Years: From China Dolls to Barbie Dolls.” There is no admission fee. The museums are located on Route 60 across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway, Buckingham.

DECEMBER 4

HOLIDAY FARMER’S MARKET — The Holiday Farmer’s Market will be hosted at the Farmville Community Marketplace on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will include 20 plus vendors with handcrafted gift items and handmade baked goods. The Farmville Community Marketplace is located at 213 North Street, Farmville.

CHRISTMAS LUMINARY EVENT — Trinity Memorial Gardens will hold a Christmas Luminary on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to come and light a candle for family and friends. For more information call (434) 392-3008.

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Historic Village located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, Buckingham. The Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm natural Christmas wreaths for sale. Lunch will be available.

SILENT NIGHT — White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue located at 1688 Burkes Tavern Road, Burkeville will host its “Silent Night” event from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Come and enjoy some fun time with friendly rescued horses. The event will include refreshments and pony rides. You can help fill a horse’s stocking and support the horses. Hourly slots are available for your convenience. Register now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa5a92faafdc07-white1. For weather cancellation, check www.facebook.com/Whitebirdrescue/.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main Street, Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin Street, Farmville will have indoor worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and on WFLO 870 am radio every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210- 8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F.