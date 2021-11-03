Annual tree planting

On Monday, Oct. 25, the Fuqua School sixth graders participated in the tradition of planting their class tree. Mrs. Kelly Atkinson, the education coordinator of the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District, provided information about the tree including species identification, characteristics, growth habits, wildlife interest and care. Students asked questions, and each student participated in the planting. The Red Maple was also reported on the Virginia Department of Forestry’s “My Trees Count” database that highlights trees planted around the commonwealth. Above are Allen Blackman, who is holding the tree and Brynn Atkinson, who is shoveling dirt along with Rowen Danielsen, Maddy Morris and Kenna Schmidt.