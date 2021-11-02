55th class reunion held

The Prince Edward Academy Class of 1966 held its 55th Class Reunion luncheon at Charley’s Waterfront Cafe in Farmville Saturday, Oct. 30. Classmates came from as far away as Colorado and as close as Farmville. The group thoroughly enjoyed their time together and send warm regards to those unable to attend this year. Back row from left are Patsy Weaver, Meak Barton, Edith O’Brien Baldwin, Earl Carter, Ann Marie Pearson Wood, Billy Wright, Lucie Putney Zehner, Bobby Farley, Barry Dowdy, Joe Whitted and Ken Morgan. Seated are Linda Andrews Barton, Adele Hutch Watkins Livingston, Ida Smith Layne, Iris Smith Gilliam, Jeanette Slayton Johnstone, Kathy Peters Webster, Carol Mitchell Bridgforth and Donna Mahan Browning. (Ruth Doyne Hines and Margaret Osborn Kirby not pictured)