The Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2021 “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” poster contest was held in October with 148 participants in kindergarten through 12th grade from Buckingham and Cumberland counties. Healthy forests really do help make healthy communities. Forests provide a place for recreation—hiking, trail riding (by horse or ATV) and hunting. In Buckingham and Cumberland, forests provide jobs, too.

First, second, and third place and honorable mention winners in each of the five grade categories received a ribbon and an Amazon gift card ranging from $5 to $50. First place posters have been forwarded to the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts for judging at the state level in December.

The complete list of winners at right.

To see the artwork for all these students, visit the District’s website at: https://www.peterfranciscoswcd.org/poster-contest.