Wise wins grand champion

Tanner Wise, a Senior at Buckingham County High School, won First Place and Grand Champion Jr. Katahdin Ewe Lamb at the Five County Fair Youth Sheep Show on Sept. 27. In addition to the trophy and rosette that Wise won for his Grand Champion Jr. Katahdin Ewe Lamb, he also won Grand Champion and First Place Market Ewe Lamb in the Hair Sheep Class, Second Place Senior Ewe Lamb in the Meat Breed Class and Second Place Senior Showmanship. Tanner Wise is the president of the Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter and treasurer of the Buckingham/Cumberland 4-H Livestock Club and is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm LLC in Dillwyn. At left, is Tanner Wise with his Grand Champion Jr. Katahdin Ewe Lamb.