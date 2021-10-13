Underground utility work
Citizens have noticed the work being done in the avenues of Farmville and wondered what’s going on. According to Will Nash of Farmville’s Planning and Zoning Department, Pike Engineering is at work on a long-term project burying Dominion Power’s power lines underground to prevent power loss in bad weather such as ice storms.
You Might Like
Committee to review Centra Ivermectin prescriptions
The Centra Health Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee will now oversee the prescription of Ivermectin at Centra hospitals due to... read more