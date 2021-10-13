October 14, 2021

Underground utility work

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Citizens have noticed the work being done in the avenues of Farmville and wondered what’s going on. According to Will Nash of Farmville’s Planning and Zoning Department, Pike Engineering is at work on a long-term project burying Dominion Power’s power lines underground to prevent power loss in bad weather such as ice storms.

