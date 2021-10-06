Theodore Louis Pfeiffer, 91 of Cumberland, passed away on Oct. 4. Family and friends will miss him but can find comfort knowing that he lived a long and complete life and is now resting at peace with his Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara “Dottie” Pfeiffer, and three children, Theodore “Ted” Pfeiffer Jr. (Nettie), David Pfeiffer and Dana Plumley (Matthew). He is survived by his granddaughter, Julie Pfeiffer, and grandson, Adam Plumley. He also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Elena Meader.

He was the eldest of five children and is survived by brothers, Edward Pfeiffer (Diane) and Leroy Pfeiffer (Nancy) and sister, Lucille Senger.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Pfeiffer.

Louis loved politics and lending a helping hand to whoever needed it. He was a constant presence at his beloved business, Flippen’s Store, until it closed and he retired. He will be remembered for his generous heart and love of talking with people about the latest happenings in Cumberland.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Dillwyn for all of the love and compassion they showed to Louis.

A family night was held at Puckett Funeral Home on Oct. 6, and a graveside service was held at Center Presbyterian Church on Oct. 7.

