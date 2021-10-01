October 1, 2021

Rotary gives back

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, October 1, 2021

The Rotary Club of Farmville is grateful for the work Piedmont Senior Resources does in our community. The club was happy to donate $500 to Piedmont Senior Resources to help with its latest fundraiser, The Duck Derby. Above is Rotary Club President Jenn Kinne and Piedmont Senior Resources Executive Director Justine Young.

