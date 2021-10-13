Robert Elwood Sloan “Woody” passed in peace on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Sloan; his mother, Laura Sylvia Sloan and his sisters, Kathy Penley and Gene Woodward.

Woody is survived by his brother, Don Penley; his sisters, Betty Roughton, Geneva Surrett, Brenda Martin and Wanda Penley and many nieces and nephews.

Woody knew no stranger and will be deeply missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.

A private burial will be held at a later date in Roanoke.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.