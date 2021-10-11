Reverend Vater C. Colbert, 59 of Chesterfield, departed this life on Oct. 4, in Richmond.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 12 – 6 p.m., at the Chapel of Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at noon, at the Union Branch Baptist Church 11519 River Road, Chesterfield. Interment will follow at the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery 14167, Farmville Rd., Meherrin.

Unity Funeral Home, 241 Main Street, Hurt, VA 24563 is in charge of all arrangements.