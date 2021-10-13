Luck Stone expands presence in North Carolina

Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based Ararat Rock Products, which operated quarries in Mount Airy and Eden. The purchase marks one of the largest acquisitions in the company’s nearly 100-year history and significantly expands Luck Stone’s presence in North Carolina beyond its quarry operation in Pittsboro.

Ownership transitioned to Luck Stone on Oct. 1 with the quarry locations now open for business as Luck Stone’s Mount Airy and Eden Plant locations.

“The acquisition of Ararat Rock Products is incredibly meaningful to our organization as it represents tremendous growth opportunities for many, including our associates, customers and these great communities we are joining,” Charlie Luck, president and CEO of Luck Companies, said. “In addition to broadening the reach of our mission and values culture, we look forward to learning from talented new team members, strengthening our operational excellence and ensuring sustainable success for our company’s growing footprint in the Southeastern U.S.”

Founded in 1955 by “Big Jim” Crossingham, Ararat Rock Products has remained family-owned since that time. Third-generation family member James Crossingham has most recently led the company and carried on his grandfather’s legacy.

“I am very proud of Ararat Rock Products and what our family has built over the last 66 years in this business,” James Crossingham said. “Many thanks to our loyal customers and employees who have been the ones that made this business the success that it has been,” he continued. “Luck Stone is a first rate outfit and I feel strongly that I am leaving our customers and employees in the best of hands. I believe God put our two families together for a reason and I pray that he continues to bless them as he has us.”

“At Luck Stone, partnership and collaboration are core components of our operating philosophy,” Jim Van Ness, regional vice president at Luck Stone, shared. “We are working closely with the Ararat team to ensure a smooth, thoughtful transition of Ararat Rock Products’ impressive locations in Mount Airy and Eden into our enterprise.”

In 2018, Luck Stone experienced significant growth in the Southeast through the acquisition of Willow Oak in Kershaw, South Carolina and Stephens Industries in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, Luck Stone’s Kershaw Plant and Atlanta-Stephens Plant are in their third year in business and have propelled the company’s concerted growth effort in the Southeast.

“With a favorable business climate and one of the fastest economic growth rates in the country, North Carolina is an important geography for Luck Stone,” John Pullen, chief growth officer at Luck Companies, said. “We see great opportunity to continue supporting infrastructure growth by investing in associates, customers, and communities across North Carolina for the long term,” Pullen explained. “Building on our recent growth momentum in South Carolina and Georgia, this exciting expansion in North Carolina is in direct alignment with our people-focused growth strategy, which drives us to pursue opportunities that allow us to make a positive impact on people and in communities where we conduct business.”