Looking Our Best Award announced

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the October Looking Our Best award to Vintage Antique Shack on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Vintage Antique Shack is located at 235 N. Main Street, Farmville. Above, from left, are Caryn Kayton, Cam Patterson, Holly Johnson, Kathleen Mahoney, Maddison Rumsey, Jalila Ahmad, Joy Stump and Anne Tyler Paulek.