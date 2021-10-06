L. Alfred Long, 94 of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 20. He was born on July 9, 1927 to the late Norman and Lillian Harsch Long and grew up in East Aurora, New York.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his military service, Al attended Rochester University. Later, he became a branch manager for Sunshine Biscuit Co., located in Long Island, New York, where he met his wife-to-be, Joan. They married on May 15, 1955 and moved to Meherrin in 1973. Al worked as a corporate accountant many years in this area until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma J. Hagen.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Sawyer Long; brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Sawyer (Julie) and Kenneth Sawyer (Charlene) and many beloved nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., in the Church of Christ, Farmville. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.