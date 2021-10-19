Ignoring violence in schools will hurt our children

Loudoun County is in the midst of an apparent cover-up, and two young women have been assaulted. The tragedy in Loudoun County has brought to light one of the most horrifying pieces of legislation passed by the majority.

Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly voted for, and Governor Ralph Northam signed, a law allowing schools to refrain from reporting instances of sexual battery, stalking, violation of a protective order and violent threats occurring on school property in 2020.

§ 22.1-279.3:1 of Virginia code had required that these, among a number of other major crimes, be reported to law enforcement if they occurred on campus. Democrats insisted that misdemeanors be extirpated from reporting requirements in House Bill 257, replacing the word “criminal” with “felony” in the code.

In a stunning exchange between legislators in the last year, Todd Gilbert asked Delegate Mike Mullen, “Did I hear correctly that you would not have to report sexual battery to law enforcement any longer if we accept these amendments?”

“I would answer the minority leader that he is not hard of hearing and that he is asking me to repeat this over again even though he heard it the first time,” responded Mullen, the bill’s sponsor.

“Forgive me, Madam Speaker, ladies and gentlemen, for being shocked that the patron, a career prosecutor, would want to accept these amendments and frankly would want to put you all in the position of voting to accept these amendments,” shot back Gilbert.

Until Democrats passed House Bill 257, principals were required to report crimes such as sexual battery to the police. After it became law, reporting sexual battery, along with others like stalking, threats against teachers and threats against schools, became optional.

Republicans warned that this legislation would make our children less safe and voted against it. We urged Governor Northam to veto the bill. Our concerns fell on deaf ears, as not only did Democrats pass it, but Northam signed it.

Worse, in this case, it appears that the school system didn’t remove this student from classes but rather chose to send the perpetrator to another high school.

When administrators ignore violence in schools, children get hurt. From the school board to the Governor’s mansion, Democrats don’t seem to want to listen to parents.

