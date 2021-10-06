Gregory “Scott” Spigler, 69 of Farmville, passed away on Oct. 3. Scott proudly served in the 1ST Armored Division of the U.S. Army. Part of his 4-year service included being stationed in Nuremburg, Germany. While in Germany, Scott met Sally, his first wife and mother of their two children. He later went on to marry his second wife, Charlene, and gained a stepdaughter, Kendra Rhoden.

Scott is survived by his daughter and son, Stephanie Spigler and Justin “Cory” Spigler. Along with his grandchildren, David Taylor, Juliann Spigler, Jocelyn Spigler, Jamison Spigler and Jaxon Spigler. Lastly, his sister, Penelope Dalton, and several nieces and nephews. Scott also leaves behind his beloved dog, Mia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lamont Spigler; mother, Lola Adene Prewitt Spigler and brother, Joseph Lamont Spigler Jr.

Services will be held at Passion Community Church at 382 Fairgrounds Rd. Farmville, on Oct. 9, at 4 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.