Garden club meeting held

The Nora Lancaster Garden Club held its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Prince Edward Library. Guest speaker David Crute presented the program entitled “Bees and Pollination.” He explained that pollination techniques are not new. Egyptians used bees over 6,000 years ago to grow their crops. Other interesting facts discussed were that all berries and almonds are bee-pollinated; 70% of cacao crops (chocolate) need bees to pollinate, and honeybees are not native to North America. Many came from Italy.

The September artistic arrangement was, “Go Native,” a design featuring native and wild plants. Blue ribbon winners were Helen Smith, Vicki Morris and Brenda Puryear. Horticulture blue ribbons were awarded to Linda Rofe, Barbara Smith and Brenda Puryear. Hostesses were Helen Smith, Connie Moore, Lazelle Jackson and Betty Coleman.