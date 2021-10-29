Festival planned

Whether your family loves great food, great music, great craft beer or just being outside, the Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew festival at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill is a place with plenty of room to explore, history to uncover and great vendors to experience.

This year, the 10th anniversary of the festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.

It was the idea of one of Red Hills’ board members who wanted this to be a fun but educational festival.

Patrick Henry played the fiddle; he was a self-taught fiddle player and was said to be a pretty good one at that, entertaining family and friends until the last months of his life.

“This is why we chose to showcase bluegrass music,” officials said.

In the 18th century, hogs were a valuable source of food. One of Patrick’s favorite foods was pork, so barbecue seemed to be a natural fit with beer and bluegrass.

For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit https://bluegrassbarbecuebrew.com/tickets/.