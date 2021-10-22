Feeding Farmville volunteers needed

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Feeding Farmville will be ready. This is the sixth annual Feeding Farmville, a community project of volunteers, local businesses, churches and organizations who share God’s love by offering a caring heart and a hot meal to neighbors in Farmville on Thanksgiving Day. The group plans to deliver over 800 meals again this year. But it doesn’t happen without the help of over 400 volunteers. Feeding Farmville needs volunteers to help with planning, cooking, packaging, packing and loading bags on or before Thursday, Nov. 25, and over 40 drivers with a companion to accompany them to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving morning.

For more information on Feeding Farmville and how you can volunteer, donate or register to receive a meal, email: secretary@stjohnsfarmville.org or call (434) 392-1875. We will be following VDH safety guidelines for COVID.