As I am sure with many of you, I treasure the Psalms, especially the ones written by King David. The Psalms are relational and often deal with the deep emotion of the heart. They are a gift from God, gently pulling us from the depths of despair and discouragement. The Psalms deal with the reality of failure and the path to restoration and hope. Placed in the middle of the Bible, they are easy to find and have been the balm of the soul for many a weary pilgrim.

Here in the middle of October, in south central Virginia, Psalm 19 is shouting out to us. The first six verses declare God’s natural revelation. “The heavens are telling of the glory of God; And their expanse is declaring the work of His hands. Day to day pours forth speech, And night to night reveals knowledge…” The beauty of God’s creation is simply astounding. Let’s drink it in and be inspired by the awesomeness of Gods creative power. Verses 7-9 speaks of God’s revelation to us through His holy word. “The law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul… making wise the simple… rejoicing the heart… enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever.” Oh how this is needed in our lives today; restoration, wisdom, joy and bright eyes! And in verses 10-14, we are told that God alone can meet our deepest spiritual needs. God warns us of sin and shows us the path of forgiveness. “Then I shall be blameless and I shall be acquitted of great transgression.” Cry out to God today. He is only a prayer away.

In verse 14, Psalm 19 ends with this tremendous exhortation, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart Be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” When is the last time you spent significant time in meditation and prayer before God? Join me in this wonderful season to slip away from the busyness of life and see and hear the heavens telling and the word of God declaring the goodness of the Lord. May our souls be refreshed and our hearts cleaned by the washing of the word!

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.