The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – OCTOBER 26

ROADWAY CLEANUP EVENT — The Buckingham Anti-Litter Task Force is hosting its second Roadway Cleanup Event now – Oct. 26. Families, businesses, student organizations, nonprofits, religious groups and other agencies are encouraged to pick up litter and email in photos of their filled trash bags for a chance to win up to $300 in Walmart gift cards. To learn more about the event and how to be eligible for prizes, contact batf@buckinghamcounty.virginia.gov or go to https://www.buckinghamcountyva.org/services/recycling_solid_waste/i.

NOW – NOVEMBER 6

BASKETBALL REGISTRATION — UPWARD Basketball registration for boys and girls in grades K – 4 is now open online. Visit the Maysville Baptist Church Facebook page or www.maysvillebaptist.com for the link to register. A mandatory evaluation for participants will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 9 a.m. – noon. Contact the church if you have any questions (434) 969-4657.

NOW — DECEMBER 13

COAT DRIVE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 – Dec. 13. The drop-off sites are Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

OCTOBER 22

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main St., Farmville. Active, former, retired military officers, spouses and widows are all invited. Speaking will be Brandon Scott who co-owns “The Fit Academy” along with an Iraqi vet. Brandon is certified to work with older adults.

OCTOBER 23

FALL FESTIVAL — Antique tractor pull, yard sale and craft vendors, entertainment, children’s activities, food and much more. Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2455 Academy Road, Powhatan. This event is to benefit the Coalition of Powhatan Churches. Craft and Yard Sales spaces available, email copcfundraiser.com or call (410) 598-9212.

FALL FESTIVAL — The Maysville’s Fall Festival will be at Herb and Nancy Maxey’s farm in Buckingham Courthouse. The festival will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. This year’s event will feature a Bounce House and treat bags for every child in attendance. There will also be a meal served, popcorn, cotton candy, children’s games and crafts, hayrides, music, corn hole and much more. This is a free event. Bring a chair and come enjoy a fun-filled fall evening.

OCTOBER 24

DARYL MOSLEY CONCERT — Glenn Memorial Baptist Church located at 146 Harris Creek Road in Prospect will host a concert by Daryl Mosley on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. The concert is free to the public but a love offering will be taken. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at (502) 262-0428.

ORDINATION SERVICE — Old Green Creek Baptist Church located at 282 Cooks Road, Farmville, will be having an ordination service for Minister Adam Freeman on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. The Reverend Leon Jackson from Zion Hill Baptist Church of Farmville will serve as the guest.

OCTOBER 25

FALL CONCERT — On Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m., the Heart of Virginia Community Band invites the public to a free concert at the Jarman auditorium located on the Longwood University Campus. This year’s fall concert will feature exciting themes from blockbuster movies.

OCTOBER 26

PIEDMONT SWCD OCTOBER BOARD MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District will meet Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. The Education Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but you must register by Friday, Oct. 22, in order that social distancing measures can be put in place for the meeting. Masks are required upon entry in the building and during the meeting.

OCTOBER 29

TRUNK OR TREAT — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland will be having Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

OCTOBER 30

ASTRONOMY NIGHT — Twin Lakes State Park will host astronomy night on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Crewe Astronomy Club will bring their knowledge and tools to allow guests a chance to explore the night sky. This program is open to the public.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 -7 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Chili will be available for purchase. To preorder chili, message the auxiliary on Facebook.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. in the church parking lot located at 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton.

FALL FESTIVAL — New Flame Church of God in Christ located at 308 S. Virginia and Church Streets, Farmville will be having a Fall Festival for ages 3-18 on Saturday Oct. 30, from 3 – 6 p.m. There will be a cartoon character costume contest, food, games, prizes, bouncy house, Farmville Fire Trucks and more. Bring a canned food and receive a bag of candy. Elder Robert E. Gay Jr. is the Pastor.

NOVEMBER 2

HEART OF VIRGINIA BEEKEEPERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers check-in time for our annual Fun Honey-Tasting is 6:30 pm at the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. The meeting will start there at 7 pm. The competition is open to all who have extracted honey from their own bees in 2020 or 2021. Please bring your honey in an unmarked squeeze bottle. The club will have some plastic bottles available for those who do not have one. If you don’t have any honey, come to taste and vote. No spoons will go from jar to jar, since the honey is squeezed out onto your spoon, but please bring your own hand-sanitizer. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org

NOVEMBER 3

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet in-person on Nov. 3 from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville. For information Contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

NOVEMBER 5 – 6

HOLIDAY BAZAAR — The St. Theresa Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar will be Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Bazaar will be at 700 Buffalo St., Farmville. Admission is free.

NOVEMBER 6

BOOK AND BAKE SALE — The Buckingham County Friends of the Library will host a book and bake sale Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. at the Buckingham County Community Center/Library located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn. Use the Community Center Entrance. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask.

NOVEMBER 19 – 27

BATTLE OF THE BULBS — The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the registration period for the Battle of the Bulbs holiday decorating competition. The registration period is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. – Nov. 27 at midnight. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4u8dzb6u.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon. A celebration of the pastor’s 22nd anniversary will also be held on Oct. 10.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Park & Praise worship service at Jericho Baptist Church, 615 Franklin Street in Farmville will be held every Sunday at 11 a.m. and Facebook live will also be every Sunday at 11 a.m. Live broadcast on WFLO Radio Station 870am every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor