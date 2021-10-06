Catherine Elizabeth Taylor Woodson
Catherine Elizabeth Taylor Woodson, 86, departed this life at her home Sept. 29, in New Canton.
She is survived by her children three daughters, Ethel, Catherine and Melissa Woodson; one son, Arthur Woodson Jr. (Carmenlita); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, John Taylor Sr.; three sisters-in-law; one granddaughter-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. A graveside service will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Petersville Baptist Church, New Canton, Deacon Bernard Booker, officiating, and Rev. Jessie Woodson-Johnson, eulogist.
www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com
Carol Frances Prescott
Carol Frances Prescott, 78 of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 30. She was preceded in death by her husband, James... read more