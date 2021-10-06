Carol Frances Prescott, 78 of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 30.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Prescott; one son, Barry Prescott; sister, Lucy Jones and parents, Russell and Evelyn Yeatts.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Shepard; two grandchildren, Candice Prescott and Christopher Prescott; two great grandchildren, Peyton and Landon and one niece, Sherri Knowles (Stan).

Carol worked at the Prince Edward Health Department until retirement.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Homer. Masks are required.

