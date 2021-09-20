William Eugene Waddell Sr., 68 of Keysville, formerly of Abilene, passed peacefully on Sept. 12. With a passion for the road, Gene spent the majority of his life driving trucks. When not on the road, he loved fishing – especially with his kids at Abilene Pond, watching the Walton’s and enjoying biscuits and gravy. He was always loved by his constant companion, his red retriever, Ladybug.

A wonderful and caring person, he was a devoted father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by his two children, William Eugene “Billy” Waddell Jr. (Allison) and Kimberly Anne Waddell (Phillip). He is also survived by grandson, Jamie; sister-in-law, Linda; niece, Shawnna; nephew, Jimmy and numerous great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his “daughter by love” Angela Brown (Richard) and children, Lyiah and Terry, who he cared for as his own. His family and friends reached far beyond the names listed.

Even though the structure of his family was always changing, he never broke bonds with those who he loved and cared for, often visiting them for a meal and good conversation.

Gene is predeceased by his parents, James and Mildred Waddell; his brother, Jimmy; and his great-nephew, James Brandon.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the community center in Abilene on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome to come to celebrate their memories of Gene.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.