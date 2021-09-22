Wanted man located during traffic stop

A wanted man from Buckingham was arrested last week after a traffic stop in Albemarle County.

According to a press release issued Friday, Sept. 17, from the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD), officers attempted to make a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 15, for suspicion of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Laurence Edward Brooks Jr. of Buckingham, was taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle Brooks was driving, according to ACPD, had been reported stolen in Buckingham on Sept. 4. In addition, Brooks was wanted on Capias charges from other jurisdictions. ACPD obtained warrants on Brooks, who was later taken to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, for possession of schedule 1 narcotics (meth), two counts of stolen property and misdemeanor eluding.