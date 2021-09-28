Viola Lee Giles Grindstaff, 83 of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23. She was born on Aug. 2, 1938 in Nottoway. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel S. Grindstaff; her parents, Merlin and Claudia Booth and brothers, Lewis Giles, Raymond Giles and Hubert C. Manning.

Viola loved to cook, crochet, read, work jigsaw puzzles, play cards and fish. Into her later years she enjoyed solitaire on the iPad. She was a bookkeeper for 40 years and retired after working for Herring Decorating, Inc. for 30 years. Viola was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in Amelia County.

Viola is survived by her loving daughter, Shelly Lee G. Chakford; son-in-law, Karl M. Chakford; sister, Merlin Rose Honerton; brothers, Alvin C. Booth and wife, Loretta, William R. Booth and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

