September 16, 2021

Nicholas Foster and Kamrien Brown were recognized by the Cumberland County School Board for being named Students of the Month. Not pictured is Melanie “Sage” Anderson.

Students of the Month recognized

By Staff Report

Published 6:02 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the September School Board meeting, held on Thursday, Sept. 2: Nicholas Foster, fourth grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Christina and Scott Foster of Farmville; Kamrien Brown, eighth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Whitney Brown of Cumberland and Melanie “Sage” Anderson, 10th grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Elizabeth Anderson of Cumberland.

