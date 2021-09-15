Students of the Month recognized

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the September School Board meeting, held on Thursday, Sept. 2: Nicholas Foster, fourth grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Christina and Scott Foster of Farmville; Kamrien Brown, eighth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Whitney Brown of Cumberland and Melanie “Sage” Anderson, 10th grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Elizabeth Anderson of Cumberland.