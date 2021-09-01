Shogun reopening

Shogun Steakhouse is reopening its dining room on Sept. 1, according to employee Lee Beng.

The dining room, one of the last to open in town after restaurants temporarily went to takeout-only due to the pandemic, will only be open to customers with reservations, and only for dinner. Dining room hours will be 4:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30-10 p.m. on Friday. Saturday hours will be 1-10 p.m. and 1-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Beng said that Shogun may open its dining room for lunch guests three weeks to a month after in-person dining is available again. Lunch reservations will not be mandatory but are preferred, she said.

Lunch hours remain unchanged and will be held 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I think the menu will be almost the same,” Beng said, though she added a few items might not be available. Beng declined to say which ones, as market availability due to the pandemic might cause the list to fluctuate.

Beng said the dessert and sides menu might have some new items, but Shogun does not know exactly what the changes will be yet. “We’re still working on it,” she said.