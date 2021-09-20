Ronald Reece Wilson, 84 of Cumberland, passed away on Sept. 8. He was born in Tennessee to the late Robert C and Gertrude Smith Wilson on August 17, 1937.

He loved to hunt and fish and had many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Hodges; brother, Robert Coy “Prime” Wilson Jr. and a sister, Mary Ann Farlow.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Lucy Wood Wilson; 3 daughters, Tammy Gray (Toby) of Cumberland, Linda Matney (Tim) of Cumberland and Cristy Larkin of Centerville; a brother, Riley N. Wilson of Cumberland; sister, Jo Muhlieb of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Joseph, Steven, Kaitlyn, Sophie, Olivia and Caroline and four great grandchildren, Grant, Jaxon, Gabe and Tate.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at noon, at Fitzgerald Baptist Church. Masks are required. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior starting at 11 a.m., at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Rescue Squad, Randolph Fire Dept. or Fitzgerald Baptist Church.

