Robert ‘Bob’ Carter Harris and Katherine ‘Kathy’ Caldwell Harris

Robert “Bob” Carter Harris, 74, died Thursday, Sept. 2. His wife, Katherine “Kathy” Caldwell Harris, 74, died Sunday, Sept. 5.

Bob was born in Lynchburg, Dec. 3, 1946, the son of the late Elsie Lee Carter and Robert Samuel Harris II. He was also predeceased by his stepmother, Ruth McNeal Sanderson Harris.

He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and choir member. He also attended Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. Bob was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans High Bridge Camp #1581, as well as a member of The Virginia Flaggers. He was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy. Robert retired from B & W where he worked in Core Assembly as an Electron Beam Welder. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Kathy was born in Newport News, on Jan. 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Nina Mae Howell and Jack Sears Caldwell Jr. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was a member of the WMU, served as church treasurer, served on the cemetery committee and served as a Trustee. She also held various other offices in the church. She graduated from Phillips Business College. Kathy began her employment with Farmers Bank in 1970, and after 39 years she retired as Vice-President and Manager of the Concord Branch of Farmers Bank.

Bob and Kathy are survived by two sons, William Thomas Harris and wife, Nicole, and Jack Carter Harris and three grandchildren, Bayley Ridgeway, Sydney Ridgeway and Charles Harris.

A private graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Appomattox Christian Academy, P. O. Box 517, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 871, Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service are serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com