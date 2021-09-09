Rakes and Jordan sweep Big South weekly opening awards

Following their 2021 fall debut at the EKU Intercollegiate this past weekend, Longwood sophomore Nick Rakes and freshman Scott Jordan swept the Big South’s inaugural weekly men’s golf awards, with Rakes earning Player of the Week recognition and Jordan receiving Freshman of the Week honors.

Both members of the Longwood men’s golf youth brigade, the sophomore Rakes and freshman Jordan were among the Lancers’ top four finishers at the 54-hole tournament at The Club at Arlington this past Friday and Saturday. They are the program’s fourth duo to win both Big South Player and Freshman of the Week honors in the same week and the first since Teagan Stephenson and Miles Parroco did so on Sept. 27, 2019.

Rakes’ Big South award is his first and came on the strength of team-best 73-70-69—212 (+2) at the 54-hole tournament last weekend. His final-round 69 was a top-20 performance Saturday and helped him finish tied for 17th in the 92-player field. That sophomore debut followed a standout freshman campaign in which he played in every round and had Longwood’s fourth-lowest stroke average in his debut college season.

Meanwhile, Jordan also made the cut into Longwood’s starting five on his opening weekend and responded with a 72-72-74—218 (+8) to finish tied for fourth on the Lancer leaderboard and 49th overall at the tournament. Included in his two-day performance was a 3.00 stroke average on par-three holes, which tied for the fifth-lowest average at the tournament, as well as eight birdies and 31 pars.

Rakes, Jordan and the Lancers will return to action next week at the Joe Feaganes Invitational, hosted by Marshall at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington, W.Va. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14.